Pacers FanJam Returns This Sunday

The city of Indianapolis is getting ready to celebrate its squad in style as Pacers FanJam returns this Sunday. Fresh off a historic NBA Finals run, the Pacers are inviting fans to...

Published on September 30, 2025

Pacers
Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

Pacers FanJam Returns This Sunday with Big Energy and Community Love

Indianapolis is about to turn up for the home team. The Indiana Pacers are bringing back FanJam this Sunday — a free, family-friendly event where the city can meet the squad, vibe out, and kick off what’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

Coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, the energy around the Pacers is real — and this is the city’s chance to get up close and personal with the 2025-26 roster, including Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton, and this year’s rookie class.

“Our fans brought unmatched energy to last season’s incredible playoff run, and we felt their support every step of the way,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“FanJam is our way of saying thank you and tipping off what promises to be another exciting season.”

FanJam goes down at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event officially starts at 11 a.m., and the first 5,000 fans to pull up will get a free t-shirt and a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink. Free parking will be available at the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage — so you already know it’s a vibe.

What makes FanJam special is the mix of basketball culture and community connection. This isn’t just a team meet-and-greet — it’s a celebration of Indiana hoops and the fans who live and breathe it.

One of the day’s highlights? The Rookie Show, where new players step out of their comfort zones and into the spotlight — not with a basketball, but with a mic. Yes, the rookies will be battling it out karaoke-style, and it’s always a crowd favorite.

There’s also Free Throws for a Cause, where fans can take their shot on the court with a $1 donation to the Pacers Foundation, supporting youth programs and community initiatives across the state.

For Black fans in Indy and beyond, this event isn’t just about hoops. It’s about seeing our faces on the court, in the crowd, and behind the scenes — and celebrating the culture we help create. Whether you’re there for the players, the music, the food, or just the community energy, FanJam is a day to show up and show out.

And the season isn’t far behind — the Pacers open the year October 23rd at 7:30 p.m., facing off against their NBA Finals rivals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, right back at Gainbridge.

So if you love basketball, good energy, and celebrating your city — FanJam is the move this Sunday.

Pacers FanJam Returns This Sunday  was originally published on hot1009.com

