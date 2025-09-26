Listen Live
Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams

The undefeated Indianapolis Colts will face their toughest test of the season without three key starters this Sunday.

Published on September 26, 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The team has officially ruled out right guard Matt Goncalves, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and slot cornerback Kenny Moore II for their Week 4 road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Goncalves

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The offensive line, a pillar of the team’s early success, will see a shift with Goncalves sidelined.

He suffered a toe injury during the previous week’s victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Despite finishing that game, Goncalves was unable to practice all week, forcing the team to find a replacement at right guard.

Maintaining protection for quarterback Daniel Jones will be critical against a formidable Rams defensive front that excels at pressuring the quarterback.

Alec Pierce

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

On offense, the absence of Alec Pierce removes a key deep threat from the receiving corps.

Pierce’s ability to stretch the field opens up underneath routes for other playmakers.

Without him, the Colts will need other receivers to step up and create explosive plays against a disciplined Rams secondary.

Kenny Moore II

NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Defensively, the loss of Kenny Moore II is a major blow.

As one of the premier slot cornerbacks in the league, Moore is essential to the Colts’ pass defense.

His absence is particularly concerning against a Rams offense featuring the NFL’s leading receiver, Puka Nacua, who operates heavily from the slot.

Indianapolis will have to devise a new strategy to contain the Rams’ potent passing attack without their top interior defensive back.

As the 3-0 Colts head to Los Angeles, they face the difficult task of compensating for these injuries against a 2-1 Rams team regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

The team’s depth will be tested, and success will depend on the next men up performing effectively in critical roles.

