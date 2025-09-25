JMV’s NFL Week 4 Spreadability Picks!
Week 4 of the NFL season is here!
Thursday Night Football gets you started with an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals! The Ravens and the Chiefs will battle it out in Kansas City in a bout between two AFC heavyweights, while the Colts will travel to Los Angeles to face Matt Stafford and the Rams! Sunday wraps up with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, while the week as a whole ends with a Monday Night Football double-header, as the New York Jets go down to South Beach for an AFC East matchup with the Dolphins, while the Cincinati Bengals head up to Mile High for a meeting with the Broncos in Denver!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 4 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
|SEA –1.5
|AZ +1.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT +2.5
|PIT +25
|Philidelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB +3.5
|TB +3.5
|New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills
|NO +15.5
|BUF –15.5
|Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions
|CLE +10
|CLE +10
|Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
|HOU –7.5
|HOU –7.5
|Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants
|LA –6.5
|LA –6.5
|Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons
|ATL +1.5
|WAS –1.5
|Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots
|NE –4.5
|CAR +4.5
|Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams
|LAR –3.5
|IND +3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers
|SF –3.5
|SF –3.5
|Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs
|KC +2.5
|BAL –2.5
|Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders
|CHI +1.5
|CHI +1.5
|Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys
|GB –6.5
|GB –6.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
|MIA –2.5
|MIA –2.5
|Cincinati Bengals @ Denver Broncos
|DEN –7.5
|DEN –7.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!