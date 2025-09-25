JMV’s NFL Week 4 Spreadability Picks!

Source: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Week 4 of the NFL season is here!

Thursday Night Football gets you started with an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals! The Ravens and the Chiefs will battle it out in Kansas City in a bout between two AFC heavyweights, while the Colts will travel to Los Angeles to face Matt Stafford and the Rams! Sunday wraps up with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, while the week as a whole ends with a Monday Night Football double-header, as the New York Jets go down to South Beach for an AFC East matchup with the Dolphins, while the Cincinati Bengals head up to Mile High for a meeting with the Broncos in Denver!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 4 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals SEA –1.5 AZ +1.5

Sunday JMV Brent Minnesota Vikings @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT +2.5 PIT +25 Philidelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB +3.5 TB +3.5 New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills NO +15.5 BUF –15.5 Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions CLE +10 CLE +10 Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans HOU –7.5 HOU –7.5 Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants LA –6.5 LA –6.5 Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons ATL +1.5 WAS –1.5 Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots NE –4.5 CAR +4.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams LAR –3.5 IND +3.5 Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers SF –3.5 SF –3.5 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs KC +2.5 BAL –2.5 Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders CHI +1.5 CHI +1.5 Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys GB –6.5 GB –6.5

Monday JMV Brent New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins MIA –2.5 MIA –2.5 Cincinati Bengals @ Denver Broncos DEN –7.5 DEN –7.5

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!