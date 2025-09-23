Listen Live
USA Gymnastics Chooses Noblesville for New Center

Published on September 23, 2025

Noblesville Training & Wellness Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — USA Gymnastics has chosen Noblesville for its brand-new headquarters and a major training and wellness center.

The organization, which is based in downtown Indianapolis, picked Noblesville after looking at more than a dozen proposals from cities all over the country.

The new facility is going to be built in the city’s Innovation Mile district, that huge area dedicated to sports and business development, which is also home to the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers’ G League team.

The plan is for this new center to be a real hub for the sport, hosting everything from youth development programs to National Team training camps.

“The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country,” Li Li Leung, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, said.

Now they do have a big fundraising campaign to get this built, and how much they raise will determine the final size of the project. However, the goal is to break ground in the spring of 2026 and have the whole thing finished by 2028.

“The new Training and Wellness Center will not only train Olympic level athletes, but host community focused events to develop young gymnasts. We look forward to this facility fostering growth among the sport by investing in the training facility to equip athletes with the tools and training needed to compete on the global scale,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

USA Gymnastics Chooses Noblesville for New Center  was originally published on wibc.com

