Daniel Jones Defying Odds In Colts Start

INDIANAPOLIS – Daniel Jones being late for something?

Sounds shocking given the immense amount of praise Jones garners from his colleagues when it comes to work ethic.

But there’s good reason for Jones showing up a tad late.

“Just about every time I call him about something,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. says, “He’s watching film, breaking down coverages, figuring out ways to get us the football.

“We do dinner on Thursdays. And every single time, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m on the way. I just had to break down these last couple looks.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, take a break.’

“But I mean, that’s just who he is, and I think his hard work is showing up on Sundays.”

Hard to argue otherwise through 3 weeks.

Jones has been outstanding.

He’s been consistent with in-stride accuracy, willing to take (and hit) needed shots down the field and absolutely outstanding when it comes to straying away from negatives.

That last part has been a change in the norm for Jones, and from what the Colts got out the quarterback position last year (with both Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco).

It’s zero interceptions through 88 pass attempts for Jones, having been sacked just 2 times. By avoiding such plays, he’s allowed the Colts offense to put up historic marks through three weeks when it comes to keeping drives alive, to the tune of a franchise-record 103 points scored through the first 3 weeks.

The old Peyton Manning adage of a major part of a quarterback’s job is “recognizing a bad play and not making it worse” has definitely been at play with Jones.

When those around Jones talk about his ’25 success, so much of it is rooted around in that Monday-Saturday work showing up on Sundays.

“You’ve got a guy that’s the signal caller back there that studies his tail off, looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we’re trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays, that stuff pays huge dividends in this league because there’s a lot going on,” Steichen says of the 7th year pro.

“Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play, and he’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

Statistically, Jones is putting up career-marks across the board.

Is that because Jones is one to fire off a late-night Friday text to Steichen with a final-week suggestion to the game plan?

Is that because, following a final meeting at the team hotel on Saturday night, Jones is one to keep his skill players around to go over just a couple more items?

Inside their team complex, the Colts are gushing over what Jones is doing when it comes to one of Steichen’s core beliefs: preparation.

Around the NFL, the league is taking notice to Jones’ successful start to resurrecting his career.

“I’m happy for him, I really am,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will oppose Joens on Sunday, said earlier this week on SiriusXM Radio. “I’m a guy that pulls for other quarterbacks to have success. I’ve thought for a long time that Daniel has kind of everything you’d want. He is big, he throws it great, he moves around really well. Seems to be a sharp guy, level-headed, kind of human being. So sometimes you just need a change of scenery or a change of pace and it seems like he’s found a groove with the Colts. I know some of the coaches on the Colts coaching staff, some guys that I’ve worked with in the past, they’re smart guys putting them in position to succeed, which is an awesome thing for him.

“You have to give Daniel a lot of credit. He took an opportunity last year to go to learn from some guys in Minnesota and I think that probably helped him out…As a quarterback, you get better as you go, I feel like. As long as your body can hold up the mental aspect of the game becomes more and more prevalent as you get older. And Daniel’s showing that, I think.”

So much of this early-season success comes back to that relationship between Steichen and Jones.

“I think there’s just a lot of conversation going back and forth,” Steichen says of his relationship with Jones. “On certain looks, he’ll text me some things, I’ll text him some things – just reminders sometimes. Sometimes it’s looks that we’re seeing defensively that we might be able to take advantage of. So yeah, it’s just good ongoing conversation throughout the week, in the meeting rooms, outside the meeting rooms. I think that’s good.”

While the Colts will inevitably hit some NFL in-season hurdles, blaming that on a lack of preparation is unlikely.

And when it comes to that 24/7 dialogue, “do not disturb” is on either of that convo.

“No,” Steichen confirms, “Not during the season. Not during the season.”