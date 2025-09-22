Reacting To The Colts And Hoosiers Dominant Wins!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

It was a pretty good weekend to be a football fan in Indiana.

First, the Indiana Hoosiers put a beatdown on Illinois in an electric Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Hoosiers ran all over Illinois in all three phases, getting constant pressure on Illinois QB Luke Altmyre, while IU’s QB Fernando Mendoza looked calm and in control as he surgically dissected the Illinois defense. Despite the blowout win, you can be assured that head coach Curt Cignetti still found areas that they can improve on, which is part of what makes this team so fun to watch.

Then, on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts traveled to Nashville and put a beating of their own on their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans. Unlike Illinois, nobody had any real expectations for the Titans this year, and anyone watching the game saw exactly why. The Titans are badly built and poorly coached, and outside of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, there isn’t really a whole lot to be excited about. The Colts didn’t even play their best, especially defensively, but they still won by three touchdowns. That’s exactly what should happen when a good team plays a bad team. It is going to take a little while to get used to the idea that the Colts might be a good team, but here we are.

