Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game



Since becoming principal owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 following the passing of her father, Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay‑Gordon has distinguished herself by being unusually hands‑on on game days.

One of the most visible signs: she regularly wears a coach’s headset on the sidelines, often holding a play sheet and pen, listening in on coaches’ communications—not to micromanage, but to learn.

She began doing this years ago, during her father’s ownership, as a way of understanding how the team operates in real time under pressure.

Her goal is to better appreciate not just outcomes, but the reason behind what happens: miscommunications between coaches or players, the logic of play calls, what resources might be missing.

Coaches and players appear to welcome the involvement.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen has noted that she’s been involved from day one in understanding both offensive and defensive matters.

Cam Bynum, a member of the team, praised her for being present in meetings, asking questions about coverage, showing real curiosity and respect for the complexity of the job.



It’s not only the headset that catches eyes.

Observers, fans, and media have also noticed that Carlie Irsay‑Gordon tends to stand out through her outfit choices.

Take a look below at Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game.

