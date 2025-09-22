Listen Live
Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game

Published on September 21, 2025

NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game


Since becoming principal owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 following the passing of her father, Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay‑Gordon has distinguished herself by being unusually hands‑on on game days.

One of the most visible signs: she regularly wears a coach’s headset on the sidelines, often holding a play sheet and pen, listening in on coaches’ communications—not to micromanage, but to learn.

She began doing this years ago, during her father’s ownership, as a way of understanding how the team operates in real time under pressure.

Her goal is to better appreciate not just outcomes, but the reason behind what happens: miscommunications between coaches or players, the logic of play calls, what resources might be missing.

Coaches and players appear to welcome the involvement.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen has noted that she’s been involved from day one in understanding both offensive and defensive matters.

Cam Bynum, a member of the team, praised her for being present in meetings, asking questions about coverage, showing real curiosity and respect for the complexity of the job.

It’s not only the headset that catches eyes.

Observers, fans, and media have also noticed that Carlie Irsay‑Gordon tends to stand out through her outfit choices.

Take a look below at Best Dressed: Carlie Irsay‑Gordon’s Sideline Outfit For Each Colts Game.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Week 1 vs The Miami Dolphins

NFL: SEP 07 Dolphins at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty
  • The Colts won 33‑8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
  • Daniel Jones made his Colts debut: 22/29 passing for 272 yards, one passing touchdown + two rushing scores.
  • The Colts scored on all seven possessions of the game — first time since 1978 an NFL team did that.
  • Miami struggled: only 211 total yards, several turnovers, and just 43 yards in the first half.

Week 2 vs the Denver Broncos

  • A tight one: Colts won 29‑28 on a last‑second 45‑yard field goal by Spencer Shrader after a penalty (leverage) on Denver moved the kick into range.
  • Daniel Jones threw for 316 yards and a touchdown, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 165 yards and also caught a TD.
  • The Colts became the first team in the Super Bowl era to not punt in their first two games.

Week 3 vs The Tennessee Titans

  • Colts rolled to a 41‑20 win and improved to 3‑0.
  • Jonathan Taylor was dominant: 102 rushing yards with three touchdowns, including a long 46‑yard run.
  • Daniel Jones continued efficient play: 18/25 for 228 yards and a touchdown; defense made big plays (including a pick‑six) and kept Titans from sustaining drives.

