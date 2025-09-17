Listen Live
IU vs Illinois Preview With Danny Kanell

Published on September 17, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Indiana State at Indiana
The Indiana Hoosiers have their first real test of the 2025 season coming up this weekend. 

The Hoosiers are 3-0, and fresh off a beatdown over Indiana State, but they will have their hands full when they take on the #9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night, in what should be a wild atmosphere in Bloomington. This will be a big moment for the Hoosiers, as they try to prove that last year’s success was not an aberration, but the start of a new standard.  

On Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former quarterback and current college football analyst Danny Kanell joined the show to help preview the big matchup between the Hoosiers and Illinois, discuss what we’ve seen from Hoosiers’ quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and more! Listen to that conversation and more down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

