IU vs Illinois Preview With Danny Kanell

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers have their first real test of the 2025 season coming up this weekend.

The Hoosiers are 3-0, and fresh off a beatdown over Indiana State, but they will have their hands full when they take on the #9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night, in what should be a wild atmosphere in Bloomington. This will be a big moment for the Hoosiers, as they try to prove that last year’s success was not an aberration, but the start of a new standard.

