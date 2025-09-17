Thad Matta on New Roster, the Butler Way, and Upcoming Season
With Butler basketball returning to the airwaves of 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, head coach Thad Matta joined The Fan Morning Show show to give fans an inside look at the upcoming season.
Matta shared his excitement about a reloaded roster, the unique culture at Butler, and what fans can expect from the Bulldogs this year.
One of the biggest focuses for Matta and his staff this offseason was retooling the roster to add more athleticism, length, and size. With ten new players, the team looks noticeably different.
“I think that we’re as athletic as we’ve been,” Matta said, emphasizing the need for it to compete in the tough Big East conference.
He explained that a lack of depth and athleticism hurt the team last year, particularly in second halves.
This year, the focus is on having the speed and size to sustain high-level play for a full 40 minutes.
Key Additions and Rising Stars
A significant piece of that athletic upgrade is Gonzaga transfer Michael Ajayi.
Matta praised Ajayi’s work ethic and cerebral approach to the game.
“His work ethic is second to none… We’re going to need him to be a really, really good player for us this year, and I think that’s what he’s looking for,” Matta shared.
He also spoke highly of freshman point guard Azavier Robinson, a standout from local powerhouse Lawrence North.
“He’s adapting to the college game really well. He wants to be a player, he wants to be coached,” Matta said, praising Robinson’s natural speed and defensive abilities.
“He has been really, really good… one of those guys that wants to know everything, which is what you want in a point guard.”
The “Pure” Butler Way
Reflecting on what makes Butler special, Matta spoke about the unique feeling of Hinkle Fieldhouse and the program’s enduring values.
“It’s pure. That’s, I think, the thing I love about Butler,” he said.
In an era where college athletics has become a business, Matta emphasized that Butler maintains a focus on academics and character.
“We go to class here. It’s still college.”
He also stressed the importance of re-establishing a dominant home-court advantage, something that has been lacking in recent years.
Familiar Voices on the Broadcast
Matta also gave a shout-out to the returning broadcast team of Mark Minner and Nick Gardner, who will once again call the games.
“Two special guys that both obviously love Butler, they love Butler basketball, and they want us to do as well as they can,” he said. “Very excited to work side by side with those two.”