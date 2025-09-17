Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Thad Matta on New Roster, the Butler Way, and Upcoming Season

With Butler basketball returning to the airwaves of 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, head coach Thad Matta joined The Fan Morning Show show to give fans an inside look at the upcoming season.

Matta shared his excitement about a reloaded roster, the unique culture at Butler, and what fans can expect from the Bulldogs this year.

One of the biggest focuses for Matta and his staff this offseason was retooling the roster to add more athleticism, length, and size. With ten new players, the team looks noticeably different.

“I think that we’re as athletic as we’ve been,” Matta said, emphasizing the need for it to compete in the tough Big East conference.

He explained that a lack of depth and athleticism hurt the team last year, particularly in second halves.

This year, the focus is on having the speed and size to sustain high-level play for a full 40 minutes.