Listen Live
Local

Fever Dominate Atlanta 77-60, Force Decisive Game 3

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever never trailed in Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis and would go on to win 77-60.

They led by as many as 24 points and made all 15 of their free throws while also shooting 42% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Atlanta 37-27.

For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points followed by Aliyah Boston with 15 points and Natasha Howard with 12.

Off the bench, Te-Hina Paopao led Atlanta in scoring with 11 points. Rhyne Howard had 10 points for Atlanta.

The Fever won this game despite having five players out with season-ending injuries, one of which is Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Atlanta at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. The winner of that game will move on to the next round of the playoffs while the loser will see their season come to an end.

Fever Dominate Atlanta 77-60, Force Decisive Game 3  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Ole Miss v LSU
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close