Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward In Concussion Protocol

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – A second straight home game greets the Colts in Week 2, this one coming against a team that all but ended their playoff hopes last year.

The Colts (1-0) and Broncos (1-0) will kick at 4:05 PM on Sunday before they hit the road for two consecutive games.

Here are some takeaways from the Colts first practice of Week 2:

-Colts top outside cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) developed concussion-like symptoms following the Dolphins game and his status for Week 2 is very much up in the air. Ward didn’t practice on Wednesday. Typically, players in the 5-step concussion protocol that don’t practice on Wednesday have a small shot at playing in that Sunday’s game. But Ward still has enough time to make it through the concussion protocol. And Ward was present, watching Wednesday’s practice, which is a positive sign when players are dealing with concussion symptoms. On the cornerback front, Shane Steichen confirmed on Wednesday that Jaylon Jones (hamstring) will be out for a while as the team is debating putting the third-year cornerback on injured reserve. Currently, the Colts have 4 healthy cornerbacks on their 53-man roster: Kenny Moore II, Xavien Howard, Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards (inactive in Week 1). They also have veteran Chris Lammons on the practice squad. Now, Denver’s passing offense is not one you would place in the “potent” category. So if there’s a week to withstand such a depth situation at cornerback, this seems to be a good one.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

-In trying to get his team to shift quickly into the “17-week NFL grind” mindset, Shane Steichen decided to show his team a clip from his starting quarterback’s post-game press conference. On Monday, during the first team meeting following their impressive win over the Dolphins, Steichen played Daniel Jones’ first answer from the QB’s post-game presser. In the answer, Jones hit on how the mental mindset must have one eye forward. “Yeah, it felt good to get a win for sure,” Jones began. “Thought we played well and the team played well. I think I’ve learned over the years – it’s a long season, 17-game season, and you’ve got to play at a high level for the whole time. So, good start. I think we feel good about the start for sure. Some things to clean up and work on, but I think everyone on our team is mature enough, knows enough that we’ve got to continue to grow and improve. The best teams in the league continue to build on success and improve, and it’s about what you’re able to sustain through the course of the season. So, I think that’s the mindset of our group now.”

-How can Daniel Jones sustain this level of play? One area in Week 1 the Colts excelled around Daniel Jones is from a protection standpoint, with the quarterback aiding in this area, too. If this continues, put this as a definte reason on why Jones could have a revival in Year 7.

-Denver is 1-0 while feasting on a rookie quarterback and benefitting from 131 in opposing penalty yards. The Broncos stifling defense held the Titans to just 133 total yards and only gave up 12 points despite 5 Tennessee drives starting on the Denver side of the field. A half dozen different Broncos sacked Titans rookie Cam Ward, with star edge rusher Nik Bonitto dialing up consistent pressure. Despite that, the Titans still had a chance to steal one on the road, as the Broncos offense lacked much potency.

-What is waiting if the Colts win on Sunday? A 2-0 start. The first for the franchise since the 2009 season. And, yes, the Colts went to the Super Bowl in that ’09 season. It’s amazing what “playing from ahead” can do for a season. The Colts have a great opportunity to finally create some of that in 2025.

-One play changed the whole script from last year’s Colts/Broncos matchup. As Jonathan Taylor broke into the open field, the Colts were on their way to a 20-7 third quarter lead, on the road, in one of the most critical games of the season. But when Taylor dropped the ball short of the goal line, the Colts unraveled, as the Broncos scored 24 straight points the rest of the way. The Colts picked off Bo Nix 3 times and were doing enough offensively against one of the league’s best defenses. One additional note for Sunday, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix did face Lou Anarumo last year. Nix threw for 3 touchdowns and was 24-of-31 in a wild December game against the Bengals.

-When asked on Wednesday about looking back on that curshing loss, Steichen wasn’t in any mood. “My memories of last year is last year,” the head coach said. “It’s a new year. New football team. We are a new football team. They are a new football team.” It doesn’t sound like Steichen is playing the “redemption card” with his team this week. “I’m sure some of those guys are. But I’m not harping on last year. This year is a new year.” When pressed further about what he learned from that game, Steichen kept it short: “Finish the game. That’s it. We’ve got to finish the game.”

-It’ll be a “white out” for the Colts in Week 2. The Colts will wear their white uniforms on Sunday. Shane Steichen encouraged fans on Wednesday to wear white. In previous years, the Colts have typically gone with white uniforms at home late in the year. But this year’s white out game will come in Week 2.

-So much Week 1 talk about “are the Colts that good?” or “are the Dolphins that bad?” While that debate is hard to come to a convicted answer, here’s what I do know: The Colts winning a game by 20 points or more hadn’t happened in 55 straight games. That dates back to November 2021. And I know the Colts have played a lot of “bad” teams in that span. No matter how you define it, that was a thoroughly impressive Colts effort.

-The Colts are now in their regular season mode, practicing Wednesday-Friday. With no Thursday night game or bye week until November, this should be their normal cadence for the first half of the 2025 season.