Previewing The Colts 2025 Season Opener Against Miami!

The Indianapolis Colts season begins on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins!

How will the Colts new starting quarterback Daniel Jones play as he looks to reboot his career? What will the new-look Colts defense look like under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo? Will the Colts finally be able to get a win in the first week of the season? After an offseason full of these questions, we will finally get an answer.

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Colts tight end and current radio analyst Charles Arbuckle joined the show, as did Joel Erickson of the IndyStar, to help preview the Colts season opener against the Dolphins! They dove into those prevailing questions surrounding the Colts, as well as what kind of challenge they have in front of them in Miami.

