Chris Ballard Roster Cut Press Conference Recap

INDIANAPOLIS – It is, likely, the last time we hear from Chris Ballard until the end of the 2025 season.

And who in the world knows what will be happening in the mind of Carlie Irsay-Gordon at that point.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard had his annual post roster cut press conference.

Here are some takeaways:

Ballard quote: “They believe when you win. If you don’t, they don’t.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: Walking into Wednesday’s press conference, I really wasn’t expecting much earth shattering from Ballard. Going into Year 9, we’ve heard Ballard talk, and work. The results are the results—0 division titles, 1 playoff win, 2 playoff appearances. I thought this quote above summed it up pretty well when challenged why fans “should believe” in the Colts under Ballard. Words on August 27th, given the track record, just don’t carry a ton of weight. Sure, maybe some head-on acknowledgment of where the Colts erred in Anthony Richardson would have been nice, but no one was going to walk away from Ballard’s words on Wednesday ready to reignite their belief in No. 5. It’s an indictment on his resume at this point. Only a change in results on the field in ’25 will potentially begin to change that fan belief.

Ballard quote: “I don’t want to dismiss that Daniel had a good run here. It reminds me of Alex Smith, who we had in Kansas City.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: Before the Anthony Richardson questions/answers got going on Wednesday, Ballard wanted to first point out what Daniel Jones did to win the job. The GM loves the consistency of Jones and the professionalism. Ironically, Ballard pointed to Smith as a comp for Jones (in the short term) and then with Richardson (in the long term). It’s quite clear the Colts are banking on the cerebral nature of their quarterback to get the Colts into the right plays, and manage things, while not discounting his ability for big plays.

Ballard quote: “I think it’s sure in him. I do. Whether that happens or not, we’ll see.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: As you would expect, and similar to what we saw pre-training camp, Ballard was heavy in his backing of Anthony Richardson. This quote was in reference to whether Ballard thinks Richardson can be the team’s franchise quarterback. The GM is bullish in non-linear growth, and Richardson doing that while watching a “pro” work in Jones. Ballard said he remains confident in how the Colts did their homework on Richardson during the draft process, acknowledging the franchise knew it would be a “roller coaster.” Of course, Richarson has already “sat” for 19 of 34 NFL games (17 for injury, 2 for benching). Does he need another 17 games of sitting in meeting rooms and learning? Does that delay the on-field growth that’s needed, too? You don’t find many NFL success stories of 36 games of sitting and then becoming something in the NFL. And Richardson is different, given that he hardly played in college. For the Smith comparison, you are talking about a Heisman trophy finalist who put up one of the most impressive statistical seasons seen in quite some time in his final year at Utah. Richardson’s history in college doesn’t have that.

Ballard quote: “We are not trading him.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: It was a short and sweet answer from Ballard on the trade debate around Anthony Richardson. Honestly, I don’t see a lot of reason for that right now. The return is probably a middle-ish round pick. Plus, if/when Daniel Jones is sidelined in 2025, you might as well see the Richardson project on the field again. It provides further clarity on the 4th overall pick in 2023. The Colts might as well see Richarson through this 2025 season. See what happens and then entertain those future/trade questions, with one more year left on his rookie contract, in the 2026 offseason.

Ballard quote: “We do have 51 other guys on the team.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: After about 14 minutes on Wednesday, Ballard was ready to move on from the quarterback questions. It is the failure at that position though Ballard has admitted as a major reason why his tenure hasn’t led to the results he/fans have wanted. Speaking of the other parts of the roster, Ballard is very high on the trenches and his pass catching group.

Ballard quote: “Bad luck”

Bowen’s Thoughts: That was Ballard describing the injury history of JuJu Brents, who the Colts waived on Tuesday afternoon. More than a half dozen injuries kept Brents to playing in just 11 of 34 career games, including some valuable off-season time with Lou Anarumo in 2025. Brents was claimed by the Dolphins on Wednesday afternoon, so could very well see his former team in the opener. Again, in the 9 years of covering Ballard, I’ve never seen a position get more attention in one offseason than cornerback this year. This is Ballard, with Anarumo’s presence quite evident, taking an issue from last season and trying to address it. Commendable. Speaking of wavier claims, TE-Jelani Woods to the Jets and CB-Samuel Womack III to the Titans were the two others after the Colts cuts. Ballard offered some praise on Woods, but that tight end position above him was too crowded for the marriage to continue for a 4th straight season.

Ballard quote: “News to me!”

Bowen’s Thoughts: As waiver claims were processed on Wednesday, Ballard learned during the press conference that the Colts had been awarded LB-Chad Muma (Jaguars) via waivers. To make room for Muma, the Colts parted ways with 6th round pick DT-Tim Smith (Alabama). It was the only cut down waiver claim put in by the Colts. Muma is a 2022 third-round pick out of Wyoming. He has 7 starts in his career, playing mostly on special teams. At 6-3 and 239 pounds, Muma is the biggest Colts linebacker and it sounds like the expectation is he will play first on special teams, and potentially challenge next to Zaire Franklin for those reps.