UFC Strikes Massive Deal With Paramount And CBS, Ending Pay-Per-View Model

In a groundbreaking move, the UFC has announced a seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount and CBS, set to begin in 2026.

This historic agreement will make all UFC events, including 13 marquee numbered fights and 30 Fight Nights annually, available through Paramount+ subscriptions, with select events simulcast on CBS.

The deal marks the end of the UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model in the U.S.

UFC President Dana White celebrated the deal, calling it a “huge win” for fans and athletes alike.

“For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible,” White said.

The partnership is expected to significantly expand the UFC’s reach, leveraging Paramount’s extensive streaming and broadcast platforms.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount, highlighted the deal’s potential to drive engagement and subscriber growth, calling it a “major win” for both companies.

This shift comes as the UFC’s current deal with ESPN, which includes pay-per-view pricing, is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Under the new agreement, fans will only need a Paramount+ subscription to access UFC events, eliminating the additional costs associated with pay-per-view.

The deal is exclusive to U.S. rights, but Paramount has expressed interest in acquiring international rights as they become available.

This move positions the UFC alongside other major sports leagues, making its content more accessible to a broader audience.