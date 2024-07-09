Listen Live
Pacers GM Chad Buchanan Talks Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin

Published on July 8, 2024

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven

Source: Elsa / Getty

It was a big Monday for the Indiana Pacers, as they officially re-signed Pascal Siakam to a 4-year deal.  

The team also brought back Obi Toppin on a multi-year extension on Saturday, securing two key pieces in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals for the next few years. The two moves had been agreed upon in advance but couldn’t become official until July 6th 

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan joined and spoke about Siakam and what he means for the team.  

“When we made the trade for Pascal, I think we were hopeful that it would be a great fit, kind of like Obi, and it turned out to be such a great marriage between him, and his presence, his leadership, his on-court play, all that with our group. To have him locked up for the next four years with us is a great day for us, because I think having him in training camp and a full season with us, I think there’s more left to Pascal’s game. Yeah, he’s thirty-years old, but he’s relatively young to basketball, and he’s got more left to his game that I think we’ll see this year that Coach Carlisle will bring out. His teammates are now comfortable with him, he’s comfortable with them, and I think there’s another jump left with Pascal’s game, and he’s going to be a big part of our team for the next four years.” 

Buchanan also gave some insight into what makes Obi Toppin such a great fit for the Pacers.  

“When we got him here, automatically it felt like it clicked almost immediately, because he can really get out and run, he’s obviously a terrific finisher, he’s a huge part of the culture here. His positivity, the joy that he plays with, his spirit, his smile, all that is just a seamless fit for us.”  

Check out the interview below to hear Chad Buchanan’s thoughts on 

  • The NBA Summer League 
  • Former Indiana Mr. Basketball Kris Wilkes 
  • How important year 2 is for Jarace Walker  
  • And more! 

Tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm eastern on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

