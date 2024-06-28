Listen Live
Sports

Lance Jones To Play With Indiana Pacers For Las Vegas Summer League

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Lance Jones To Play With Indiana Pacers For Las Vegas Summer League

Former Purdue guard Lance Jones has committed to be with the Indiana Pacers for Las Vegas Summer League, a league source told Fieldhouse Files.

He was one of 36 players the Pacers hosted for a pre-draft workout.

After not being taken in 2024 NBA Draft, this is another opportunity for Jones to make his case to NBA teams (and scouts from overseas) while playing for the Pacers.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

Related Stories

Summer League in Las Vegas runs from July 12-22. Before that, the Pacers will hold a rookie/free agent camp at their practice facility.

To find more on Lance Jones joining the Pacers for Summer League and all of the inside information at the Pacers NBA Draft subscribe to FieldhouseFiles.com.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics 30 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp 10 items
Kevin Bowen

Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster Heading Into Training Camp

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears 32 items
Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close