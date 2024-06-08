Listen Live
Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Roster

Published on June 8, 2024

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been left off the U.S. Olympic basketball national team roster, says the Athletic and several other media outlets.

No announcement about the roster has been made.

Clark was the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month during May. She has experience with USA basketball at a younger level, but she wasn’t able to make the national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because she was leading Iowa to the Final Four. Clark was the NCAA’s Division I career scoring leader.

Team USA is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner. It would be Griner’s first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. Griner said she would only play abroad for the U.S. Olympics.

The U.S. team will train for a few days in Phoenix in July. Then they head to London for an exhibition game against Germany before going to France.

The Americans will play Japan, Belgium and Germany in pool play at the Olympics.

