It’s Okay To Worry About Richardson’s Shoulder

Published on June 6, 2024

Take a deep breath Colts fans. 

Believe me, I understand exactly how you feel. “Anthony Richardson misses final spring practice with shoulder soreness” is a scary headline to read, especially considering the history around here with quarterbacks and shoulders. Seeing it immediately brings back bad memories, of missed opportunities, of squandered potential. 

“Not again” I thought, a sentiment presumably shared by many in Colts Nation. 

It’s understandable for there to be concern, and even some hand wringing, over the health of Richardson. The Colts will go as far as he takes them, and if he doesn’t pan out, it will set the franchise back several years. Again. 

 

Before descending into full-blown panic, however, take a deep breath. 

The Colts have seemingly learned their lesson with rushing a player back, instead having Richardson undergo surgery immediately following his injury. They have taken plenty of precautions and while Richardson has pushed himself hard, they have been careful about not bringing him back too quickly. Steichen even said that if the Colts had a game on Sunday, he would play. 

To be worried is understandable. Between Richardson’s injury-riddled rookie year, and the Colts unfortunate injury history with quarterbacks, there is plenty of precedence for Colts fans to think the sky is falling once again. Still try not to get too stressed out over Richardson’s shoulder. 

For now, at least. 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4 joined the show, where he and JMV discussed Richardson missing practice and more! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

