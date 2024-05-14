First Day of Indy 500 Practice Rained Out

Tonight on Trackside, it is a rainy day! Only about 23 minutes of practice at IMS took place, and Kevin and Curt break everything down. They talk about qualifying speeds, and if there will be a new track record this year. Curt believes you may see a 2-lap average record being broken, but probably not a new track record. They break down the weather for the rest of the week. They talk about the rivalry between Santino Ferucci and Romain Grosjean, and how that will play out the rest of the month of May.
Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X Box to answer some listener questions. They talk about IndyCar’s TV partner for next year, they also go through driver-by-driver and talk about how each of them did during the Sonsio Grand Prix. They also delve into Pato O’Ward’s performance, and the woes he has had with his team, and Colton Herta’s comments about Marcus Ericsson.
Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about the schedule for tomorrow, what cars didn’t turn laps, and the status of Tony Kanaan on turning laps at the track in case Kyle Larson cannot compete due to a rain delay. Kevin also talks about the hybrid start date.
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft