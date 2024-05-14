Listen Live
First Day of Indy 500 Practice Rained Out

Published on May 14, 2024

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight on Trackside, it is a rainy day! Only about 23 minutes of practice at IMS took place, and Kevin and Curt break everything down. They talk about qualifying speeds, and if there will be a new track record this year. Curt believes you may see a 2-lap average record being broken, but probably not a new track record. They break down the weather for the rest of the week. They talk about the rivalry between Santino Ferucci and Romain Grosjean, and how that will play out the rest of the month of May. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X Box to answer some listener questions. They talk about IndyCar’s TV partner for next year, they also go through driver-by-driver and talk about how each of them did during the Sonsio Grand Prix. They also delve into Pato O’Ward’s performance, and the woes he has had with his team, and Colton Herta’s comments about Marcus Ericsson.  

Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about the schedule for tomorrow, what cars didn’t turn laps, and the status of Tony Kanaan on turning laps at the track in case Kyle Larson cannot compete due to a rain delay. Kevin also talks about the hybrid start date. 

