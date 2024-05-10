Indianapolis Colts Rookie WR Adonai Mitchell Picks #10

The first step towards playing in the NFL is complete. Step number two is selecting your jersey number. The final step is getting on the practice field and learning the playbook.

All three of those things are officially complete for the rookie draft class for the Indianapolis Colts.

Today marked the first of two practices for the Colts Rookie Minicamp from their complex off West 56th Street.

Most of the time players select numbers because it’s their favorite number, represents something important to them, or as a motivation tool to remind them about something every time they put the jersey on.

Adonai Mitchell selected the number 10 because there were ten wide receivers selected ahead of him in the draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. – 4th overall to Arizona Cardinals Malik Nabers – 6th overall to New York Giants Rome Odunze – 9th overall to Chicago Bears Brian Thomas Jr. – 23rd overall to Jacksonville Jaguars Xavier Worthy – 28th overall to Kansas City Chiefs Ricky Pearsall – 31st overall to San Francisco 49ers Xavier Legette – 32nd overall to Carolina Panthers Keon Coleman – 33rd overall to Buffalo Bills Ladd McConkey – 34th overall to Los Angeles Chargers Ja’Lynn Polk – 37th overall to New England Patriots

On Friday afternoon’s edition of Query & Company, Mitchell was asked by Jimmy Cook if that rumor was true.

“Yes indeed, that definitely is true. I kind of look at it like every time I put on the jersey, I kind of morph into something different. It’s nothing but more fuel to the fire. I feel like I always have this chip on my shoulder that I can never get off and every time I look down, that shit just get bigger. I’m just excited for the year, excited to be a Colt, and really just ready to take everything on.” Mitchell stated.

During the draft process, there were reports that teams across the NFL didn’t have Mitchell high on their boards because of his character. Those comments led to an all-time rant from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard that quiet frankly needed to be said.

Jake Query played that clip for the Colts second round selection for him to react to what the guy who drafted him had to say.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Adonai Mitchell about his character, being selected by Indianapolis, and what kind of interests he has, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.