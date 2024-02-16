Statue of Oscar Robertson to Be Unveiled at Crispus Attucks High School

INDIANAPOLIS–There will be a statue to honor Oscar Robertson at his high school basketball alma mater.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday that the statue of Robertson has been commissioned by the league, in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The statue will be unveiled at Crispus Attucks High School, where Robertson made history with the Tigers’ 1955 basketball team. That was the first team of all Black players to win a state title in the country.

Robertson won Mr. Basketball in 1956. Crispus Attucks defended their title that season and became the first team in state history to finish a season undefeated.

“It is important to immortalize the impacts Oscar has had on the court and well beyond the game of basketball, and this wonderful tribute will ensure generations to come can celebrate his remarkable legacy,” Rick Fuson, PS&E’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.

That statue is expected to be made available in 2025.

“We are thrilled to join the Pacers in commissioning a statue in recognition of Oscar’s extraordinary impact on the game and his hometown,” said Silver.

In 1962, he became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season (the only player in history besides Russell Westbrook). In the 1970–71 NBA season, he was a key player on the team that brought the Bucks their first NBA title.

Robertson is a two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted in 1980 for his individual career, and in 2010 as a member of the 1960 United States men’s Olympic basketball team and president of the National Basketball Players Association.

