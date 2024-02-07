Anthony Leal Helps Seal Indiana’s Win Over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday night 76-73.

After Indiana cut the deficit to 73-71, Hoosier guard Trey Galloway found Bloomington native Anthony Leal in the right corner for a three-point shot, which he buried to give Indiana a 74-73 lead with 22 seconds left.

Indiana forced Ohio State’s Jamison Battle to turn it over and Leal was fouled after Kel’el Ware missed a layup and appeared to injure his leg. Leal sunk both free throws to seal the win for the Hoosiers.

Indiana shot 55% in the second half while Ohio state only made 32% of its second half shots. The Hoosiers had nine turnovers in the first half, but just two in the second half.

Malik Reneau led all scorers with 26 points and had 14 rebounds. Galloway scored 25 points on 9-15 shooting with six rebounds and four assists. The three point shot by Leal was the only shot he took in the game and he made it.

Indiana improves to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten. Ohio State drops to 13-10 with a 3-9 Big Ten record.

The Hoosiers get #2 Purdue (21-2 overall, 10-2 in the Big Ten) on Saturday February 10. Tipoff is at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

