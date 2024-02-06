INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you are probably aware that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was taken to the hospital in December, following a “suspected drug overdose.”

Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward called 9-1-1 on December 8th and told the operator that Irsay was “bluish in color.” He also expressed his concern that the man was experiencing congestive heart failure.

While he survived the incident, his team soon announced that he had become ill with a “severe respiratory illness.” That illness has kept him largely out of the public eye this year.

Now, though, he says he is improving.

On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 6, 2024

Irsay Tweeted a brief update Tuesday, in which he said, “On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support.” Hundreds of people have already commented on his post, with many sending their love and well wishes to the businessman.

The man the myth the legend is back! #ForTheShoe — Mario A. Esquivel (@SmlTwnBro) February 6, 2024

God bless you Jim. Don’t rush it! — Chuck Lofton (@ChuckWTHR) February 6, 2024

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Colts Owner Jim Irsay ‘On the Mend’ appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay ‘On the Mend’ was originally published on wibc.com