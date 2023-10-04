NASCAR to Return to the Oval for the Brickyard 400

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they discuss NASCAR’s announcement that they will be racing at Iowa a few weeks before IndyCar will race there, and how as a promoter, it is hard to have two major races that close together. They also talk about NASCAR going back on the oval for the Brickyard 400.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the BC39, and how Justin Grant won it all after a rain out. They also delve into some silly season driver changes including a partnership between Arrow-McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing. They also talk about driver changes that Arrow-McLaren may make at Juncos. They answer some fan questions as well.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about Andretti’s bid to start an F1 team. They talk about the hurdles the team will face, but also talk about the positives and the overall likelihood of the F1 team coming to fruition. They also discuss a possible deal between Apple and F1 that may lead to F1 going to a streaming service in the future. The two talk about Alex Palou’s legal troubles and how much money he could lose in a lawsuit.

In the final half hour of the program, the two talk about the non-championship event in Argentina and whether it will come to fruition. Kevin also answers a few more fan questions.