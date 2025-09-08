Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins – Won For Jim
The Indianapolis Colts opened their season with a statement, delivering a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a game filled with standout plays and heartfelt emotion.
From start to finish, the Colts played inspired, complementary football, making the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium one to remember.
Take a look below at the Top Moments From Colts Weeks 1 Victory Over The Dolphins.
RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Blast Dolphins, End Streak
1. Peyton Manning in the building!
2. The Colts being introduced as a team
3. Edgerrin James hits the anvil!
4. A Lucas Oil Stadium flyover!
5. Daniel Jones finds Tyler Warren early and often on the first drive
6. Cam Bynum gets his first interception as a Colt
7. and the celebration was iconic
8. Michael Pittman Jr with the sideline catch and touchdown
9. Colts ring of honor members in the building for Jim Irsay’s Ring of Honor induction
10. Laiatu Latu with the interception!
11. Daniel Jones with with his 2nd rushing touchdowns on the day
12. Zaire Franklin wraps up the week 1 victory!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
