Indiana Pacers 114 – Golden State Warriors 109 (November 1st, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – Quenton Jackson’s big fourth quarter closes out the Golden State Warriors (4-3) to give the Indiana Pacers (1-5) a 114-109 win on Saturday night.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty For the first time this season, Indiana has had the same starting lineup in back-to-back games. Rick Carlisle selected Quenton Jackon, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson as the starters for tonight’s game against Golden State. It was a back and forth first quarter with both teams having success offensively. At the halfway point, the Warriors had an 18-16 advantage over the Pacers. Indiana’s largest deficit in the quarter was seven points on two occasions but trailed 32-28 after the first twelve minutes of play. The only starter to not score in the opening quarter for either team was Isaiah Jackson. Steph Curry and Pascal Siakam each scored 10 points in the period. Both teams shot over 50% from the field to start the game. What separated these two teams in the first quarter was the fact that the Warriors made one more three than the Pacers and scored five more points at the foul line.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty The offense was not efficient for either team in the second quarter, but the Pacers were able to stay within reach of the Warriors because of their defensive connectivity. Indiana tied the game with four straight points to start the period, but Golden State would counter with seven straight points to break a 32-32 tie. Former Pacer, Buddy Hield, gave the Warriors their largest lead in the half until Jonathan Kuminga splashed a three with 3:37 left in the half to make it a 52-43 game. Aaron Nesmith scored five of the next seven points for the Pacers to cut their deficit down to two points. Steph Curry closed the half with the final three points to put the Warriors on top 58-53 at the break. Aaron Nesmith erupted for 12 points on 4/6 shooting in the period for the Pacers, tying him with Steph Curry as the game’s leading scorer with 18 first half points. Pascal Siakam was the only other player in double figures, and he had 16 points. Indiana shot 43.8% from the field, 5/10 (26.3%) from three-point range, and 6/8 (75%) from the foul line in the half. Golden State shot 47.7% from the field, 8/23 (34.8%) from downtown, and 8/8 at the stripe.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Indiana did a solid job on Jimmy Butler in the first half, holding him to 7 points on 2/6 shooting, but he started making an impact on the game in the third quarter. Indiana opened the second half with a 12-3 run to take a four-point lead after five straight points from Aaron Nesmith. Golden State would come back to tie the game, and Indiana would respond with six points to take a 73-67 advantage after Quenton Jackson’s steal and dunk. Brandin Podziemski scored five of the next seven points for the Warriors to cut Indiana’s advantage down to one point. Jimmy Butler then scored seven of the final nine points of the quarter for the Warriors to put them on top 88-82 going into the final quarter. Podziemski’s 10 points in the quarter were the most by any player for either team. Indiana’s leading scorer in the period was Aaron Nesmith with 7 points. Indiana held Steph Curry scoreless in the quarter.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Even though the Pacers played last night and the Warriors didn’t, they appeared to look like the fresher team. Golden State took its first double digit lead in the game when Quinten Post connected on a three-pointer with 9:05 left in the game. Indiana struggled to really get back into the game for a few minutes. Three minutes after the Post three, Curry splashed a three to give the Warriors a game high eleven-point lead. Even though the Pacers didn’t call a timeout, they started to figure things out. Indiana kept rallying and would eventually take their first lead in the quarter when Quenton Jackson drilled a thirty-foot triple. On the following possession, Jimmy Butler got fouled while dunking by Isaiah Jackson, but he missed the free throw. Indiana came down and would convert another three-pointer courtesy of Pascal Siakam. Golden State called a timeout and drew up a three and the play design worked, but Jonathan Kuminga bricked it. Instead of fouling the Pacers to extend the game, the Warriors elected to try and come up with a stop and it didn’t happen. Quenton Jackson delivered the dagger by getting in the paint and knocking down a floater with 5.2 seconds left to give the Pacers their first win of the season.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Aaron Nesmith (31p, 6r), Pascal Siakam (27p, 5r, 3a, 2s), Quenton Jackson (25p, 10a, 6r, 3s), and Isaiah Jackson (10p, 8r). For Golden State, Stephen Curry (24p), Jimmy Butler III (20p, 7a, 6r, 3s, 2b), Jonathan Kuminga (17p, 5r), and Brandin Podziemski (16p, 4r, 3a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana has won four consecutive games over Golden State and 7 of last 8 meetings Will look to extend winning streak to five, and 7-0 at Chase Center next Sunday

Indiana has yet to shoot 45% from the field in a game (shot 44.9% tonight)

Aaron Nesmith recorded a season & career high 31 points in the win

Aaron Nesmith entered tonight’s game 5/24 on two-point shots and shot 5/8 tonight

Aaron Nesmith’s 5 threes tied a season high

Brandin Podziemski has scored 15+ points in 2 games this season

Draymond Green recorded his first 10+ rebound game of the season

Isaiah Jackson recorded a season high 10 points

Jarace Walker recorded a season high 9 rebounds

Jarace Walker exited the game in the 2nd with a sore foot, but returned

Jimmy Butler III has scored 20+ points in 6 games this season and four consecutive games

Jimmy Butler III’s 7 assists are a season high

Jimmy Butler III’s 3 steals tied a season high

Jimmy Butler III’s 2 blocks are a season high

Jonathan Kuminga has scored 15+ points in 5 games this season

Quenton Jackson recorded a season & career high 25 points

Quenton Jackson scored 12 of his 25 points in the 4th quarter

Quenton Jackson recorded a season & career high 10 assists

Quenton Jackson recorded his first double-double of his career

Quenton Jackson’s 6 rebounds are a season high and tied a career high

Quenton Jackson’s 3 steals are a season high

Quenton Jackson was a team high +20 in +/-

Pascal Siakam has scored 25+ points in 4/6 games this season

Steph Curry has scored 20+ points in 5 games this season

Steph Curry’s 5 turnovers tied a season high