How Have The Colts Rookies Looked In Training Camp?

INDIANAPOLIS –.It’s the biggest draft class the Colts have had in 31 years.

And it’s a group that has already gone through quite a bit in their respective rookie seasons.

Here’s a look at how the Colts 12 draft picks have fared in training camp, along with a couple of undrafted free agents:

1. QB-Anthony Richardson Source:Getty Now 8 practices into camp, the Colts are not holding back in committing to valuable starting reps for Anthony Richardson. That has to be a positive sign in viewing his potential of starting early in 2023, potentially as early as the opener. Of course, as Chris Ballard pointed out back at the start of camp, the truer/better evaluations for Richardson will come in game settings this month, along with the upcoming joint practices.

2. CB-JuJu Brents Source:Getty Unfortunately, for health reasons, Brents now faces a much steeper hill to climb in trying to earn rookie playing time. That’s what happens when you miss the first 18 practices of the offseason. Brents is back now and these upcoming preseason games + joint practices will be vital in him trying to make a strong impression on the coaching staff.

3. WR-Josh Downs Source:Getty How Shane Steichen handles the playing time of Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie will be interesting in 2023. Yes, Downs is much more a natural/reliable slot guy, whereas McKenzie is more of the gadget/move all over the offense type of guy. Both guys are in the running for some return duties, too.

4. OT-Blake Freeland Source:Getty It’s been a heavy, heavy amount of second-team right tackle work for the 4th round pick out of BYU. While Freeland brings tackle experience at both spots from college, the Colts have worked him almost exclusively at right tackle in his first NFL offseason. We will see if the addition of Dan Skipper (5 starts for the Lions last year) impacts his spot as that No. 2 right tackle.

5. DL-Adetomiwa Adebawore Source:Getty Day 3 defensive lineman typically are trying to earn a reserve role in their first NFL season. That’s the case for Adebawore. In some sub package looks, Adebawore has made a couple of a plays. Still though it’s hard to say for certain a rookie role will be there for him in 2023.

6. CB-Darius Rush Source:Getty It hasn’t been to the extent of JuJu Brents, but Darius Rush has also had some availability issues this offseason. Which is a shame because a healthy Rush has flashed a bit in a position group that has little entrenchment.

7. S-Daniel Scott Source:Getty Scott, the 24-year-old rookie, tore his ACL back in the spring offseason program, thus ending his first year in the NFL. It was an obvious bummer for Scott, especially with some other injuries at safety opening up depth spots during training camp.

8. TE-Will Mallory Source:Getty The availability of Will Mallory has been an issue in his first NFL offseason (foot issue in the spring; hamstring issue in camp). When he has practiced though, Malloy has impressed this coaching staff.

9. RB-Evan Hull Source:Getty Entering camp, I had Hull pegged as a serious candidate for that 3rd down role. That holds true now, with the potential for even a bigger role. I would be very surprised if Hull didn’t make the team. Again, I see a Day 1 role for him, which will obviously vary a bit depending on what happens with Jonathan Taylor/Zack Moss.

10. DE-Titus Leo Source:Getty There’s been a flash or two from the Wagner product. But the thought has to be a practice squad season for Leo, when you consider the depth along the defensive line, and the jump in competition he’s coming from as a rookie.

11. CB-Jaylon Jones Source:Getty You could make the argument Jaylon Jones has been the most impressive rookie, especially when you factor in where he was drafted. Watching Jones, it’s hard to imagine an SEC corner with his leg, competitive nature when the ball is in the air fell all the way to the 7th round, but I guess that’s what happens in such a cornerback heavy draft. Jones should probably be viewed as the 4th/5th corner so far.

12. OT-Jake Witt Source:n/a Like Daniel Scott, Jake Witt’s rookie season has already ended. It was a hip injury early in camp for Witt that sent him to injured reserve. While Witt’s role as a rookie wasn’t expected to be too immense (potential backup), him going on IR does mean he misses some valuable practice time as he transitions from a lower level of college football to the NFL.