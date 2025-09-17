Locks & Shots – 10/16

- Date/time: Oct 16, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Joe's Grille - Westfield
- Address: 16156 Spring Mill Road, Westfield
Don’t miss one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year: Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!
Catch JMV and Brent from Larceny & Lunazul as they go through their weekend NFL picks and discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game. Tune-in Thursdays from 3PM–6PM or join us on location!
THIS WEEK’S EVENT:
10/16 @ Joe’s Grille – Westfield
FUTURE EVENTS:
10/23 @ Joe’s Grille – Fishers
10/30 @ Ale Emporium – Castleton
11/6 @ The Bulldog
11/13 @ Upstairs Pub
11/20 @ Free Spirit
12/4 @ TBD
12/11 @ TBD
12/18 @ Coaches Tavern
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan