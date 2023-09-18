List To JMV To Win Adam Sandler Tickets

- Date/time: Sep 18, 3:00pm to Sep 22, 6:00pm
- Venue: 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
- Address: https://1075thefan.com/listen-live/
Listen to The Ride with JMV, Monday through Friday this week from 3P-6P for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Adam Sandler on November 15th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
