Listen Live
Back To Events

Come Join JMV At Main Event During His Tavern Tour!

Add to Calendar
Tavern Takeover 2023
  • Date/time: April 20th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Main Event on 96th
  • Address: 8932E 96th St, Fishers, IN

Join JMV at Main Event on 96th on Friday, April 20th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!

Address: 8932E 96th St. Fishers

Main Event on 96th

Neighborhood Pub & Grill

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close