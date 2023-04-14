Come Join JMV At Main Event During His Tavern Tour!

- Date/time: April 20th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Main Event on 96th
- Address: 8932E 96th St, Fishers, IN
Join JMV at Main Event on 96th on Friday, April 20th from 3PM – 6PM for a good time! Like always!
Address: 8932E 96th St. Fishers
Main Event on 96th
Neighborhood Pub & Grill
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
-
5 Things To Watch For As Colts Offseason Program Begins
-
2023 Colts Mock Draft By Positional Need
-
2023 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: Anthony Richardson Is The Name
-
Breaking Down The Colts Quarterback Draft Choices
-
What's True and What Isn't When It Comes To Will Levis?
-
The 10 Most Recent 4th Overall Picks From The NFL Draft
-
Colts Nearing Final Quarterback Decision?
-
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Lamar Jackson Interest Waning?