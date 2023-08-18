Colts End Training Camp with Practice Against Chicago Bears

WESTFIELD — The Colts concluded their 2023 training camp with a joint practice against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffered a season-ending torn ACL during last night’s practice.

The Colts have signed Tyler Adams, a free-agent wide receiver, and put Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve list. Adams, who is 5’11” and weighs 195 pounds, rejoins the team after participating in the 2023 off-season program. The Indianapolis Colts originally signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023.

The Colts offensive line is performing well with the same five starters from the second half of the 2022 season, thanks to the coaching and mentality brought to the group by O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr.

“It’s a big hats off to Tony,” Center Ryan Kelly said. “When we came in April, he saw a room on the rebound after a depleting year, bringing the guys back together. It starts in the room, knowing each other, having fun, and going out there and doing it for each other. And that’s what we’ve tried to do all summer long.”

Earlier this week, the Colts announced that Anthony Richardson would be their starting quarterback. During 11-on-11 red zone practice, Richardson scored two touchdowns and threw another to running back Evan Hull in seven-on-seven drills.

The Colts will reduce their roster to 53 players on August 29, with several exciting battles for roster spots and depth chart positions set to continue until that date. On Saturday, the Colts host the Bears in preseason action at Lucas Oil Stadium. The kick-off is at 7:00 p.m.

