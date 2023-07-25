DeForest Buckner & Ryan Kelly Join Us As Colts Report To Training Camp

Do you smell that?

No, it’s not the manure smell that Jake Query got a whiff of thanks the farmland around Westfield, it’s the smell of football in the air! That’s because the Colts are officially back at Grand Park for another year of training camp, which means the NFL season isn’t far away!

The Colts began reporting for training camp on Tuesday morning ahead of the first practice on Wednesday. As players and media members began their descent on Westfield, two of the first Colts at camp were none other than defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly. Both guys sat down with Kevin & Query on Tuesday morning as they assessed themselves and the team ahead of training camp.

For Buckner, he discussed participating in the Beer Olympics with fellow NFL players, when he goes from enjoying the off-season to revving up for the next season, his optimism for Shaq Leonard heading into camp, the quarterback that gives him the most problems and a whole lot more.

When it comes to Kelly, he’s coming off a tumultuous and emotionally draining 2022 season that had personal tragedy that would make most people wilt. Kelly returns in 2023 with a sense of reinvigoration for the game of football, the personal loss he had to battle through last season and how he plans to bounce back both personally and professionally this year.

Both interviews can be heard in the links below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 &107.5 The Fan!