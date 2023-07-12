TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud was able to walk away from a violent wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio just over a week ago.

Pagenaud was not cleared to drive at Mid-Ohio after IndyCar medics examined him and Meyer Shank Racing called in IndyCar veteran Conor Daly to sub in for him at the last minute.

As the team looks ahead to the streets of Toronto this weekend, Pagenaud has still not cleared concussion protocol by IndyCar doctors, so he will once again be on the sidelines for the race.

“I have not been cleared to race,” Pagenaud said in a statement on Twitter. “While I feel good, I am still recovering. With back-to-back races, there is not enough time to let my body to fully recover to compete this weekend.”

With that, MSR is bringing in Tom Blomqvist from the team’s sports car operation to make his NTT IndyCar Series debut. Blomqvist tested an IndyCar with MSR at Sebring back in October of last year.

After the test, Blomqvist then helped MSR to an overall victory in the Rolex 24 of Daytona in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series.

Blomqvist’s resume also includes solid results in Formula E and Formula 3 Euro Series.

The post Pagenaud Still Not Cleared To Drive; Blomqvist To Debut At Toronto appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Pagenaud Still Not Cleared To Drive; Blomqvist To Debut At Toronto was originally published on wibc.com