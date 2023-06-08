Conor Daly, ECR Mutually Part Ways

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier IndyCar driver Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing have mutually decided to part ways.

The decision ends a roughly three-and-a-half-year affiliation between the two and comes at a peculiar time in the season which will hit the halfway point at Road America in a little over a week.

“Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year,” team owner Ed Carpenter said in a statement released on social media Wednesday. “Despite making technical changes and investments in the off-season, 2023 has been extremely challenging.”

This was due to be Daly’s second full-time season with Ed Carpenter Racing outright. The season before he was on a two-way full-season deal between ECR and Carlin Racing.

His best finish with ECR was 5th at the GMR Grand Prix last season. He finished 8th in the Indianapolis 500 two weeks ago.

“Although we’ve mutually decided it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank Ed Carpenter Racing for the past 3 and a half seasons,” Daly said. “I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await.”

Ed Carpenter Racing says that a new driver will be brought in to finish the 2023 season in the BitNile #20 car. It’s not clear yet who that driver might be.

