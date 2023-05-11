Colts Will Play Patriots In Germany In 2023

The Indianapolis Colts will face one of their most hated rivals overseas in 2023.

It was revealed on Wednesday, it was revealed that the Colts will take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12th. This will be the 2nd time the Colts have played an international game; their first time was a 30-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For the Patriots, this will be their 3rd international game; their most recent was in 2017, where they beat the then-Oakland Raiders 33-8 in Mexico City. Overall, the Patriots are undefeated when playing outside of the country; they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 in 2009, and the then-St. Louis Rams 45-7; both of those games were played in London.

The rivalry between these two franchises has cooled a bit since Peyton Manning was going up against Tom Brady. In fact, since 2009, the Colts have beaten the Patriots only once, a 27-17 Saturday night win on December 18th, 2021. Before that game, the Colts had dropped 8 straight to New England; they also lost last year’s matchup, an abhorrent 26-3 loss that led to Colts firing Frank Reich.

One positive that can be taken away is that for the Colts, this counts as a road game. That means they will still get a full slate of home games in the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium. Going into a matchup with one of their biggest rivals, a team that has played consistently well in international settings, they might take any positive they can get.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Kevin Bowen from the morning show Kevin & Query stopped by to talk about the Colts game in Frankfurt. Kevin and John discuss the last time the Colts went overseas and what they experienced, the ticket situation for both teams, the overall fan experience internationally, as well as the Colts-Patriots rivalry. Listen to that conversation and more below and tune in to The Ride With JMV from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!