Indy 500 Will Be Blacked Out On Peacock

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show with Kevin’s adventure to Road America with his son, revisit some of the historic results of the Indy Grand Prix with it being race week, who they think will be serious contenders for this weekend’s race, and who they think are some sleeper drivers that could capture the checkered flag for the GMR Grand Prix.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt highlight the news of the day regarding the geofencing on Peacock for the Indy 500 that will prevent race fans in Indianapolis from watching the race. Then, they transition into some Twitter questions regarding the F1 race yesterday and if there are any chances that they could change the testing rules at IMS.