Purdue Head Coach Ryan Walters on the Transfer Portal, NIL, NFL Draft

Published on April 17, 2023

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is learning about his roster just like his players are learning about him.  The Boilermakers are in full swing with their spring program and are laying the groundwork for what they hope is a fruitful fall once the season kicks off.

Walters joined Kevin & Query on Monday morning and talked about everything from how he views the roster at the moment, his hopes going forward, starting QB expectations, the transfer portal and the impact it’s had on college sports, NFL draft prospects and a whole lot more!

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

