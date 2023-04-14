What Can The Colts Learn From The Pacers?

The last few years of Indianapolis sports have been filled with letdowns, whether you’re a fan of professional football or professional basketball.

For the Colts, it has been an endless cycle of 1-year stints with veteran quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired. Other than Phillip Rivers back in the 2020 season, none of these have really paid off. Meanwhile, the Pacers were a franchise in turmoil following Victor Oladipo’s acrimonious departure. Fan apathy reached new highs, as the team seemed rudderless. Neither franchise seemed to realize just how far away from their goals they were.

Finally, it seems that reality has set in, and better times could be on the horizon.

The Pacers just wrapped up a season that saw them commit to playing young guys. While they ended the year with a losing record and missed the playoffs, there was enough growth shown that the fans embraced the young team. The performances of Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Tyrese Haliburton provided hope to a fanbase that hadn’t had any in years. Most importantly, the Pacers had clearly communicated to the fan base that the year’s success would not be measured by wins and losses, but by the growth shown by players.

The Colts, at long last, seem to understand the importance of that. No longer is owner Jim Irsay talking about multiple Super Bowls. The phrase “all-chips in” has been banned from local vocabulary. Instead, the team seems committed to drafting a young quarterback, and beginning the rebuild that is several years overdue. If anything, the lesson of managing fan expectations seems to have sunk in. It’s a lesson that could pay dividends in the long run.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com joined JMV on Friday’s show. He and John spoke about the Colts, and what they might end up doing with the 4th pick in the upcoming draft. They also touch on the many other issues the team has besides quarterback, mainly on the offensive line. Stephen gives his thoughts on the recovery of Shaquille Leonard, and if we ever see him back at full strength.

Listen to that conversation and more below!