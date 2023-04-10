Pacers Go Into Offseason On A Positive Note

The Indiana Pacers ended their season in positive fashion on Sunday, getting a win over the New York Knicks, 141-136.

The win means Indiana ends the season with a record of 35-47. Some were saying that the Pacers should’ve tried to lose to increase their chances in the NBA Lottery, but clearly, the Pacers weren’t listening. Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard led the team in minutes and points, with Bennedict scoring 26, while Nembhard contributed 19.

While the season didn’t end in a playoff berth, the Pacers did show remarkable progress in a year that did not start with much hope. The emergence of Mathurin, Nembhard, and most notably All-Star Tyrese Haliburton have set the Pacers up for a very important offseason, where they can look to add to their young and talented core in free agency, and in the draft.

Dustin Dopirak, who covers the Pacers for the Indianapolis Star, joined JMV’s show on Monday to talk about the end of the team’s season! He and John also get into what the young pieces of the team need to improve on to continue their growth, and what pieces the team needs to add.

