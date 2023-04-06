Is Hendon Hooker A Realistic Option For The Colts?

As we inch closer and closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts have been consistently linked to two specific players.

More than likely, the Colts will be selecting either Kentucky QB Will Levis and Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick. Both have their upsides, but both will need to be drafted into the right environment and allowed to develop at their own pace to turn into a successful NFL quarterback. Neither of them is a surefire hit.

However, could there be another option for the Colts?

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was playing at a level worthy of the Heisman before suffering a torn ACL in November. He won’t be available to start Week 1, and at age 25, he’s older than your typical rookie QB. Despite the injury, and his age, there is significant buzz that he could still be drafted in the 1st round.

The Colts, should they not be enamored by either Levis or Richardson, could attempt to trade back, pick up some extra draft capital and take Hooker as their next franchise quarterback. They could also take the best player available with the 4th pick, and hope that Hooker falls to them. While some might say that his age may not make him the ideal candidate for a rebuilding franchise, he does bring a lot of football experience to the table, and whenever he has healed from his injury, he should be ready to step right into the starting role.

Former Colts tight end and current analyst for SiriusXM and ESPN College Football Charles Arbuckle joined JMV on Thursday to talk about the current state of the Colts and where they should go from here. Listen to that conversation and more below!