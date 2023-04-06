Notre Dame’s Shrewsberry Uses Past Experiences To Build Future Success

The climb back to relevancy for Notre Dame basketball could be a daunting one for some, but not for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Indy-native embraces the challenges that come with being a basketball coach at a football school and one that has struggled to be in the public eye over recent years. Shrewsberry hopes to change all that and bring the Irish back to prominence, not just in the ACC but across the college basketball world.

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, Shrewsberry joined the show to discuss a multitude of topics from his Indiana roots, what he’s learned throughout all of his experiences and peers, his excitement of what Notre Dame basketball could be under his guidance and a whole lot more.

