Listen Live
Trackside

Curt and Kevin Recap the Grand Prix of Texas!

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by recapping and sharing their thoughts about another exciting race from Texas Motor Speedway with Josef Newgarden capturing the checkered flag, breaking down what Newgarden was saying on the radio during the final pitstop, and go through some of the individual performances from this weekend.

Hour number two consists of Kevin and Curt breaking down the incident that happened in pit lane between Alexander Rossi and Kyle Kirkwood, what their theories are as to why Bryan Herta is no longer in Colton’s pit box, highlight the performances of some of the younger drivers from this weekend’s race, and announce the Prime 47 Burger Bash date!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close