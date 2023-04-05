Curt and Kevin Recap the Grand Prix of Texas!

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they start the show by recapping and sharing their thoughts about another exciting race from Texas Motor Speedway with Josef Newgarden capturing the checkered flag, breaking down what Newgarden was saying on the radio during the final pitstop, and go through some of the individual performances from this weekend.
Hour number two consists of Kevin and Curt breaking down the incident that happened in pit lane between Alexander Rossi and Kyle Kirkwood, what their theories are as to why Bryan Herta is no longer in Colton’s pit box, highlight the performances of some of the younger drivers from this weekend’s race, and announce the Prime 47 Burger Bash date!
