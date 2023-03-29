Would Making the Play-In Tournament Benefit the Pacers?

It seems like yesterday that the season was starting for the Indiana Pacers, but now the remaining games for the blue and gold is down to six. At one point the Pacers were 23-18 and in prime position to make the playoffs.

That all changed on January 11th when All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered elbow and knee injuries that put things into perspective for the franchise. The team went 1-9 during his 10-game absence and were quickly 24-28 when Haliburton returned on February 2nd. On the season, the Pacers have struggled (as any team would) without their leading scorer and assist man. Indiana is 5-15 without Haliburton and 28-28 with him. Fans now understand and know that the team is perhaps one more piece away from being legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. In the upcoming NBA Draft, the Pacers will have three first round selections (their own, Cleveland, and Boston’s) and hopefully Houston’s second round pick if it ends up being the 31st or 32nd pick.

Now, Pacers are three and a half games out from the final play-in spot with Washington between Indiana and Chicago. NBA.com and NBA TV’s Beau Estes joined Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show Tuesday afternoon to share his national perspective on the season that Tyrese Haliburton has put together along with the following topics:

What making the play-in tournament means for teams like the Indiana Pacers

Which teams from the Eastern and Western Conference he likes to win the NBA Finals

Why he views the Golden State Warriors as the most fun team to watch

