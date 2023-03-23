Colts Have To Live With Good And Bad With Isaiah McKenzie

INDIANAPOLIS – It might be stereotypical, but it also often appears to be the case with “speed” guys.

While the gift of quickness can be such a weapon on the football field, you typically see some inconsistencies in the reliability of that player.

It’s fair to say Isaiah McKenzie fits this description.

McKenzie also qualifies as a pretty outgoing character, which is something that is often seen when you have electric players on the field.

There’s a reason why McKenzie was on the open market for the Colts.

Sure, some of it had to do with finances (the Bills saved around $2 million by cutting McKenzie), but issues in reliability showed up a bit too much in Buffalo.

In the past two seasons, McKenzie’s drop rate was one of the highest in the NFL for wide receivers.

This is what the Colts know they are signing up for.

While McKenzie can be a versatile playmaker with the hard to teach ability of creating big plays at multiple spots, dependability has been a question.

Still though, with guys like McKenzie, he offers the potential to impact the game in a big way with just a touch or two.

There’s also something else McKenzie plans to bring to the Colts.

And it sounds like it’ll be a tad more outgoing of a personality than fellow wideouts Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.

“I feel like I’ve got the energy, the vibe, the charisma – the personality to fit in anywhere and adapt to my environment, but also not just adapt, but change the environment and change the way guys think and guys feel in a positive way,” McKenzie said after signing with the Colts on Wednesday.

“I feel like I had done a lot of that in Buffalo coming into the locker room and just helping out mentally, for the mental aspect. Off the field, on the field, I feel like I’m one of those guys you can come to and talk to and get help from. Like you said, a fan favorite (in Buffalo) and I feel like I can come here and be a fan favorite here and be a locker room guy not only on the field but off the field.”

Given McKenzie’s unique traits, it would be wise to keep his usage relegated to a specific package and not put too much reliance on a major role for him.

Wide receiver should definitely still remain a need for the Colts this offseason.

Viewing McKenzie as the exact slot role replacement for Parris Campbell would be premature.

McKenzie has been used in more than 50 percent of a team’s offensive snaps just once in six NFL seasons (54 percent last year in Buffalo). That compares to Campbell playing 85 percent of the offensive snaps for the Colts last season (easily the 2nd most of any Colts skill player last year).

But, when showing consistency, McKenzie definitely can bring a different dynamic

“Speed. Competitiveness. Can run with the football, catch the football, get open, separation,” McKenzie says of his strengths.

“Anything that needs to be done, I think I can do it. Maybe even a 50-50 ball. You never know, but I would say speed, competitiveness, toughness. I’m always available. Always. I bring a lot of energy, a lot of juice. I feel like that’s a start.”