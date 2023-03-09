Shawn Kemp Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Washington State

SEATTLE — Former NBA player and Indiana native Shawn Kemp has been arrested in Washington state.

Kemp is said to have been involved in a drive-by shooting at a mall. Police in Tacoma say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall. Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

“The victim vehicle fled the area,” the police report said. “Officers located the suspect who had fired off the shots on Tacoma Mall property and detained him without incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.”

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument that happened between two groups of people.

Kemp is from Elkhart, Indiana, and was nearly voted Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1988 out of Concord High School.

He never played in college and ended up playing several seasons in the NBA, the majority of which were with the Seattle Supersonics.

