Indy Eleven Assistant Gabe Zapponi Explains Coaching Assignments

(00:00-03:48) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and opens this week’s show by giving a quick preview of the start of the regular season for the Indy Eleven next week against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, previews the conversations that he will have with his guests today, and gives an update on the Manchester City/Newcastle match.

(06:49-19:16) – Indy Eleven Assistant Coach Gabe Zapponi joins Rake on Soccer Saturday for the first time since becoming an assistant with the club to explain why he and Mark Lowry mesh so well, what his responsibilities are as Lowry’s right-hand man as an assistant coach compared to Ayoze, what the staff is doing this week prior to the start of the season next weekend, and provides insight knowledge on how the team is feeling about Eleven Park.

(22:17-32:22) – Midfielder for the Indy Eleven in Alann Torres joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to recap their preseason friendly match against Forward Madison, explains what it was like going up against a team that he played for last season, and Rake brags a little bit with his high school alma mater Lanesville capturing the 1A Girls Basketball State Finals over Torres’ high school alma mater in Bethany Christian.

(35:23-52:08) – Voice of the Philadelphia Union in Dave Leno joins Greg on this week’s program to provide some insight on how he differentiates broadcasting soccer on television compared to radio, what he expects to see from the Philadelphia Union following their great season last year that fell short in the championship, and if the residents of Philadelphia are supporting the Union with all the other professional sports teams playing at a very high level.

(55:08-56:49) – During the final minute of the show, Greg closes out the show by going over some of the scores from the FA Cup and thanking the everyone for making this week’s show possible.