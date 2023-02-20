Trayce Jackson-Davis Will Leave IU After This Season

The Indiana Hoosiers will be without one of their star players when they tip off the 2023-2024 season later this year.

Trayce-Jackson Davis, the star forward who has propelled the program throughout the season, has announced that this will be his last in Bloomington. Jackson-Davis, who is a senior, had another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects that had on the 2020 NCAA basketball season. In losing him, Indiana will see one of its most prolific players walk out the door. Jackson-Davis has set numerous records in his time playing for IU; he owns the record for most blocks, is 3rd on the list for most rebounds, and is in 5th for scoring in program history. It is expected that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

