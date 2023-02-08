Will The Pacers Make Any Moves Before Trade Deadline?

With the trade deadline arriving tomorrow, time is running out for teams around the league to make some moves.

For the Pacers, the question isn’t so much what moves will they make, it’s will they make any moves at all? When the season first began, many had Buddy Hield and Myles Turner as virtual locks to be dealt. Now, the picture is far less clear. Turner just signed a contract extension, while Hield has proven himself to be one of the best 3 point shooters in the league. While the team did go through a rough couple of weeks in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, the results before his injury, and even some after, have shown that breaking up this team could be a fools errand. On the other hand, the possibility of some moves being made should never be entirely dismissed.

