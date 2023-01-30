Don Fischer Recaps Indiana’s Win Over Ohio State, Previews IU-Purdue

The Indiana Hoosiers extended their winning streak to five games over the weekend with a dominant 86-70 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The win was the latest example of IU playing a top-shelf game on the defensive end.

Additionally the Hoosiers were lights out from beyond the arc, hitting threes at a 50% clip at Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Indiana’s defense has been nearly flawless over this five game stretch that has catapulted the Hoosiers all the way to 3rd in the Big Ten. The question of how sustainable either of those areas are remains to be seen. Obviously, the defense has a strong sample size as to why Indiana CAN keep it up over the course of the season.

As for the shots from beyond the arc, 50% would blow NBA records out of the water, but if IU can doing what they are doing from three-point land (they’ve got the 2nd best shooting percentage in the Big Ten after all), the sky may be the limit for the Hoosiers.

We said before this recent stretch that Indiana would have to go 3-1…they went a perfect 4-0 and have completely flipped the script on their season. There’s no nights off in the Big Ten but, If Indiana can take care of business against Maryland tomorrow night, we could be set for true insanity in the best way when #1 Purdue comes into Bloomington on Saturday.

Set your DVR now. 📺 pic.twitter.com/9XqKqsusRT — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 30, 2023

Monday on The Fan Midday Show the Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer dropped by to give us his thoughts on Indiana’s win over Ohio State and the Hoosiers now five game winning streak.

Don also talked with us about:

the continued impressive play of freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino

what’s changed the most about Indiana’s effort defensively over these last five games

the Hoosiers lights out performance from three-point land

how the return from injury for senior Race Thompson has helped the team

a preview of this week’s matchups against Maryland and #1 Purdue

Check out our full conversation with the Hall of Famer Don Fischer below and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.