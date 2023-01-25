Is It in Myles Turner’s Best Interest to Stay With The Pacers?

As the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have a couple decisions to make. Do they trade Buddy Hield? Will they try to add a young piece to compliment Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin? Finally, what do they do with the former eleventh overall pick in the 2015 draft in Myles Turner?

The former Texas Longhorn is in the midst of a career year in Indianapolis with the departure of Domantas Sabonis creating opportunities for Turner, playing with an elite passing point guard in Tyrese Haliburton, and playing with high confidence. Turner is enjoying career highs in the following categories:

Points Per Game – 17.3

Rebounds Per Game – 7.8

Field Goal Percentage – 55%

Three-Point Percentage – 39%

Field Goal Attempts Per Game – 11.3

Tony East of Sports Illustrated Pacers, Forbes Sports, and Locked on Pacers joined the Ride with JMV on Wednesday to weigh in on Turner’s career year and the other topics:

Should Turner want to stay to play with Haliburton

How impressive the comeback win over Chicago

A realistic contract extension for Turner

